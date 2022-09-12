Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 223,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.04. 364,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.



