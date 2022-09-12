Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.98. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,627.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

