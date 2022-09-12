JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$6.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABCT. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.07.

ABC Technologies stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. ABC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83. The firm has a market cap of C$554.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

