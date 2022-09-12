JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.
New Jersey Resources Stock Performance
NYSE:NJR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85.
New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.