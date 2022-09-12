JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,435 ($17.34) on Friday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,269.60 ($15.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,617.25 ($19.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £609.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,440.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,459.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

