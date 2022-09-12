JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price to 96.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 99.00 to 96.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADEVF. Morgan Stanley lowered Adevinta ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adevinta ASA from 140.00 to 123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Adevinta ASA Stock Up 23.8 %

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

