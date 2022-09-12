JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Target Price to GBX 1,630

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.79) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,914.29 ($23.13).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,355 ($16.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,355.00. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,314.38 ($15.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,593.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,639.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser purchased 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

