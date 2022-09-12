Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $178,500.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

