KamPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $668,317.69 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. KamPay has a total market cap of $668,317.69 and $157,904.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KamPay has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00774491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015263 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019622 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000294 BTC.
KamPay Coin Profile
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin.
