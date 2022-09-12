KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,234. The company has a market cap of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.84. Bandwidth has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $109.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 839 shares of company stock worth $16,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.