KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

ON24 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 11,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,297. The stock has a market cap of $468.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.38. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,742 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 248,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

