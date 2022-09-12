KeyCorp Raises WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $165.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of WCC opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $145.65.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.