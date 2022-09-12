Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.29

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 159557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.