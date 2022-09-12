LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $833,512.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group launched on March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The official website for LABS Group is labsgroup.io.

LABS Group Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Labs is disrupting real estate investments in the largest asset class through the world’s first end to end real estate investment ecosystem by fractionalizing real estate investments. Powered by the LABS ecosystem token through decentralized finance (DeFi) and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

