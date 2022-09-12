LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. LCNB has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LCNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

