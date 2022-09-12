Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.51 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
