Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004544 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $173.70 million and $16.15 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 170,553,126 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

