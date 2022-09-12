Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

