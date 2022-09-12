LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €740.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at €652.30 ($665.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €651.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €619.59. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

