Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.