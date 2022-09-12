Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,754,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 191,845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $235,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $99.71. 103,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,961. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

