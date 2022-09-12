Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marqeta by 11.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $3,892,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

