Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.
Masonite International Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:DOOR opened at $83.33 on Friday. Masonite International has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of Masonite International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
