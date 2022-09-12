MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI traded up $27.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $998.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $851.12 and a 200 day moving average of $904.25. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,922.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

