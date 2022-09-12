Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.
In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 28,403 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 over the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
