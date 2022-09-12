Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MACK opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 28,403 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 over the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

