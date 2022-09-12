Metahero Trading 14% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

