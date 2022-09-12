Metaverse ETP 24-Hour Volume Tops $43,713.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $43,713.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,705,059 coins and its circulating supply is 80,704,962 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

