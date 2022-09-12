Morgan Stanley Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.44.

RH Stock Up 4.5 %

RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $733.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

