National Bank Financial Cuts Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$2.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRZBF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

