Network-1 Technologies, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.27. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Network-1 Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

