New BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $11.90 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. New BitShares has a market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $635,179.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

New BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

