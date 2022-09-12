Nordea Equity Research Lowers Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Clas Ohlson (OTCMKTS:CSOHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

