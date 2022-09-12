Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Nova Price Performance
Nova stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Nova has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova
Nova Company Profile
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova (NVMI)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.