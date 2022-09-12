Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Nova has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Nova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nova by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

