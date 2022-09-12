Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Lowered to CHF 88 at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

