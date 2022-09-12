NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.97 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,814.30. In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,814.30. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,050 over the last ninety days.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.