NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Guggenheim Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102,715 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $169,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.98. 727,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

