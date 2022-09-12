ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001498 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000886 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

