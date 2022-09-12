OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

