Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. Sells 400 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $24,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. 7,220,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,231. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
