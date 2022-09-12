Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 147,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 70,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 15.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.82. The company has a market cap of C$15.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Rating)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.