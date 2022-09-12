Opsens (TSE:OPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Opsens Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OPS opened at C$2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$298.03 million and a PE ratio of -46.44. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.74.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Opsens will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

