Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $85,967. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $212,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.