Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Stock Up 7.6 %

About Oscar Health

NYSE OSCR opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

