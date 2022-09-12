Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

