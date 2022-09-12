Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares to Split on Wednesday, September 14th

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

PANW opened at $564.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $521.03 and a 200 day moving average of $536.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $421.55 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.64, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.03.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.