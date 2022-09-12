Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,780 shares in the company, valued at $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $575,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,943. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

