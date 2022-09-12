Patrick A. Lytle Sells 8,658 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

SM Energy stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

