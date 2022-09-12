Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Major Shareholder Sells $135,600,000.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Paycor HCM Stock Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ PYCR opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $37.42.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after buying an additional 530,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,314,000 after buying an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,330,000 after buying an additional 813,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after buying an additional 602,158 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.