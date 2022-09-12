Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Major Shareholder Sells $135,600,000.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after buying an additional 530,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,627,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,314,000 after buying an additional 120,816 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,330,000 after buying an additional 813,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after buying an additional 602,158 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.