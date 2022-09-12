PEAKDEFI 1-Day Volume Tops $89,733.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $13.97 million and $89,733.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00744252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014392 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

