Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $23.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

PEB opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.